DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County jury sentenced Kristopher Love to death for the murder of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher in a parking garage in September 2015.

The jury found him guilty of capital murder on October 25.

Prosecutors said the victim, Dr. Kendra Hatcher had a new boyfriend who had an obsessive ex, Brenda Delgado. She is accused of hiring Love to ambush and kill Hatcher.

Crystal Cortes, 26, admitted to jurors that she was an integral part of the plan to kill Hatcher after Delgado began shopping for someone willing to carry out the murder.

Prosecutor Kevin Brooks asked Cortes when they began planning. She replied, “Two weeks after I met Brenda, we started planning for the murder.”

For two hours, without emotion and without apparent remorse, Cortes told jurors about how she, Delgado, and sometimes Love used different vehicles to follow Dr. Hatcher between her work and home while considering different options to kill her.

“Inject her with a needle,” testified Cortes, “another plan was to shoot her directly, and another plan was to kidnap her.” And then Cortes told jurors that Love weighed in on the murderous plot, adding “He pretty much said that it would be easier to just kill her, with the gun.”