WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brenda Delgado, capital murder, capital murder trial, Crystal Cortes, dentist, Kendra Hatcher, Kristopher Love, Uptown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County jury sentenced Kristopher Love to death for the murder of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher in a parking garage in September 2015.

screen shot 2018 10 29 at 4 19 59 pm Jury Sends Dallas Dentist Killer Kristopher Love To Death Row

Kristopher Love (CBS11)

The jury found him guilty of capital murder on October 25.

Prosecutors said the victim, Dr. Kendra Hatcher had a new boyfriend who had an obsessive ex, Brenda Delgado. She is accused of hiring Love to ambush and kill Hatcher.

Crystal Cortes, 26, admitted to jurors that she was an integral part of the plan to kill Hatcher after Delgado began shopping for someone willing to carry out the murder.

Prosecutor Kevin Brooks asked Cortes when they began planning. She replied, “Two weeks after I met Brenda, we started planning for the murder.”

For two hours, without emotion and without apparent remorse, Cortes told jurors about how she, Delgado, and sometimes Love used different vehicles to follow Dr. Hatcher between her work and home while considering different options to kill her.

“Inject her with a needle,” testified Cortes, “another plan was to shoot her directly, and another plan was to kidnap her.” And then Cortes told jurors that Love weighed in on the murderous plot, adding “He pretty much said that it would be easier to just kill her, with the gun.”

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s