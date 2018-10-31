FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Beto O’Rourke campaign said the U.S. Senate candidate received threatening Facebook messages from pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc in April.

“We immediately reported them to Capitol Police and then turned over the messages to the FBI in July,” campaign Communications Director Chris Evans told CBS 11 in an email.

Evans said FBI agents and dogs went to their campaign office in El Paso.

O’Rourke, a Democrat, who’s running against Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, was not one of the lawmakers who received a pipe bomb in the mail.

Sayoc, 56, was arrest last Friday, October 26 after allegedly sending pipe bombs to Democratic rivals of President Donald Trump as well as cable news outlet, CNN.

DNA evidence helped lead authorities to Sayoc.

Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes, including illegal mailing and interstate transportation of explosives, and threatening a former president, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last Friday.

