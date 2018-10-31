WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Cesar Sayoc, Facebook, pipe bomb suspect, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, social media, Suspicious Package, threat

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Beto O’Rourke campaign said the U.S. Senate candidate received threatening Facebook messages from pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc in April.

“We immediately reported them to Capitol Police and then turned over the messages to the FBI in July,” campaign Communications Director Chris Evans told CBS 11 in an email.

Evans said FBI agents and dogs went to their campaign office in El Paso.

O’Rourke, a Democrat, who’s running against Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, was not one of the lawmakers who received a pipe bomb in the mail.

Sayoc, 56, was arrest last Friday, October 26 after allegedly sending pipe bombs to Democratic rivals of President Donald Trump as well as cable news outlet, CNN.

DNA evidence helped lead authorities to Sayoc.

cesar Pipe Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc Threatened Beto O’Rourke And Family, Campaign Says

Cesar A. Sayoc (CBS News)

Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes, including illegal mailing and interstate transportation of explosives, and threatening a former president, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last Friday.

More to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s