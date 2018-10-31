WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
By Gilma Avalos
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As she entered a haunted house for her story on the science of fear, CBS 11 reporter/anchor Gilma Avalos said, “Full disclosure, I do not do haunted houses. I don’t do scary movies. I’m afraid of the musical Cats because of the animal makeup and costumes. Already my hands are shaking.”

Dr. Alice Ann Holland, a neuropsychologist at Children’s Health explained the body’s fear response starts in the center of the brain: The amygdala.

“Dumping out dopamine, cortisol and adrenalin and all of these chemicals that basically prepare the body for a flight and fight response,” she said.

It’s a survival skill meant to help you stay alive.

Experts say fear can actually be a form of therapy and can be a bonding experience when with a group.

