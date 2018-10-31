ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/HOODLINE) — A new spot to score ramen and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to West Arlington, called Sumo Ramen, is located at 1030 W. Arkansas Lane, Suite 204.

On the menu, you’ll see dishes like the Tonkotsu Ramen with pork, eggs, fish, bamboo, corn and green onion; the Sumo Ramen with pork shrimp, eggs, fish, bamboo, corn and green onion; and the Chicken Karaage with an egg roll, cucumber, rice, miso soup and fried rice. Any ramen bowl can be made with udon noodles instead. It also offers fried rice and noodles, curry and rice bowls and bubble milk teas.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Sumo Ramen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Vynieka B., who was the first to review it on October 11, wrote, “Best ramen spot in the area! The price is better than other ramen places I’ve tried. The place is really unique looking and they have a friendly staff. My favorite is their tonkatsu combo and my boyfriend said their sumo ramen is really good too!”

Yelper Jenny V. added, “This is honestly the best place you can get ramen in Arlington. Cute husband and wife team working the front desk and kitchen. In addition to the delicious ramen they serve here, it is extremely clean. It’s the first thing you’ll notice here. They have an open kitchen where you can basically see everything they are doing. And it is spotless.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sumo Ramen is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.