AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Uber just introduced a new, monthly subscription that lets riders avoid unexpected surge pricing and Austin is one of five cities where the service is being rolled out.

The plan is called Ride Pass and it starts at $14.99 a month, depending on your city.

The subscription locks in consistent, flat-rate prices for each ride to avoid up charges during peak times.

The discounted rate is for all UberX, Uber Pool and Uber Express Pool rides.

(credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

It’s currently available in Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando and Austin, Texas. Riders in any of these five cities can sign up through the app starting today. Ride Pass subscribers can track their savings on every ride with real-time updates. It auto-renews, so there’s no need to remember to buy a pass every month. And users can cancel any time, but there won’t be a refund if they cancel in the middle of the month.

It’s not known if Uber plans on expanding to more cities.

Uber isn’t the only ride-hailing service hopping on the subscription bandwagon. Earlier this month, Lyft, one of Uber’s main competitors, also launched a monthly plan, offering 30 rides to customers for $299.

