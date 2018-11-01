HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – About 500 trees will be given away Saturday in Houston as part of recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The Texas A&M Forest Service announced plans to host the event associated with the NASCAR Green Race for Trees Campaign. It’s also a project of the Arbor Day Foundation, the Harris County Master Gardener Association and Texas A&M AgriLife.

The free trees for Houston residents will replace those damaged and destroyed by Harvey, which struck in August 2017. Officials say Harvey and devastating rain that followed caused some $125 billion in damage statewide and flooded thousands of Houston-area homes.

Forest Service officials say the tree giveaway is part of their effort to help restore the lost tree canopy in Houston and conserve and protect the natural resources of Texas.

The giveaway is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hermann Park. Organizers didn’t immediately provide specifics about the trees for the event.

