COLLEGE STATION (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police say the investigation of a missing 2-year-old Central Texas girl has led them to the remains of a “small child” in the Houston area.

Police have been pursuing clues to the fate of Hazana Anderson of Bryan, Texas.

Her mother, Tiaundra Christon, remains in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with child endangerment and making a false report. Her bond is set at $250,000.

At a news conference, College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum said it may take several weeks to positively identify the remains.

McCollum would provide no other details about the investigation but said, “We will continue to work with prosecutors and our local law enforcement partners as we seek to determine all the facts surrounding Hazana’s disappearance.”

Christon reported her daughter missing Sunday morning. Police say children’s clothing was found in a bag in a nearby neighborhood that afternoon. Christon was arrested after telling police she knew nothing about the items.

