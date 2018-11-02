FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A sea of pink will be moving through the streets of North Texas this weekend.

The 14th annual Susan G. Komen Dallas 3-Day started Friday and ‘runs’ through Sunday.

The event brings out hundreds of walkers, from all over the country, for a 60 mile journey through six North Texas cities and volunteers support them every step of the way.

Not only are participants taking part in a fundraising challenge, they’re being physically challenged to complete the 316,000 steps it takes to get to the finish line.

Among the teams walking: breast cancer survivors, friends and family members touched by the disease.

Walkers began in Frisco Friday morning and will pass through Plano, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison and Farmers Branch over the next three days.

They’re raising awareness and funds in the fight to end breast cancer. Since 2005, the Dallas 3-Day has raised more than $65 million for breast cancer research and patient care, with much of that money staying in the local community.