  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under:Breast Cancer, breast cancer research, dfw, Komen 3Dday, Komen Race for the Cure, male breast cancer, Race For The Cure, Runners, Susan G. Komen 3-Day, walk

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A sea of pink will be moving through the streets of North Texas this weekend.

The 14th annual Susan G. Komen Dallas 3-Day started Friday and ‘runs’ through Sunday.

The event brings out hundreds of walkers, from all over the country, for a 60 mile journey through six North Texas cities and volunteers support them every step of the way.

Not only are participants taking part in a fundraising challenge, they’re being physically challenged to complete the 316,000 steps it takes to get to the finish line.

Among the teams walking: breast cancer survivors, friends and family members touched by the disease.

Walkers began in Frisco Friday morning and will pass through Plano, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison and Farmers Branch over the next three days.

They’re raising awareness and funds in the fight to end breast cancer. Since 2005, the Dallas 3-Day has raised more than $65 million for breast cancer research and patient care, with much of that money staying in the local community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s