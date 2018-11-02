  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A serial rapist who targeted three women in Northeast Dallas is linked to more sexual assaults in Bossier City, Louisiana, police said.

Detectives received investigative information from the Bossier City Police Department indicating similarities with the suspect’s description and behavior during the crimes.

The assaults in Bossier City happened in late March and early April of 2018.

The rapes in Dallas happened on September 12 and 19 and October 3.

“We think these three offenses are related so we are trying to get this message out,” Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said in a news conference Thursday.

The first assault happened Wednesday September 12 at 14200 Dallas Parkway. The second, happened only a mile away on September 19 on 141000 Montfort Drive.

The third rape happened at the Wildflower Apartments on 6031 Pineland.

The rapist’s latest victim worked with an artist to provide investigators with a sketch of the suspect.

She described him as a young black male, 16-19 years old, approximately 5’8” tall, having large lips, and a hairstyle that’s tight on the side, with a high box fade haircut. The man was armed, too and had a mark on his wrist.

rapist sketch Dallas Police: Serial Rapist Linked To Crimes In Louisiana

Contact Dallas police if you recognize this man. (sketch credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police said the man knocked on the woman’s door asking for money. Much like the other two incidents, he then forced his way in. Police said children were also present during the crimes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call a detective at 214.671.3610.

If you recognize the suspect, call Detective Haecker at 214.671.3610 or todd.haecker@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373.8477, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 

 

