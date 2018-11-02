WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Time marches ahead, usually — but it’s in retreat this weekend in most parts of the United States.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Daylight Saving Time is ending, and standard time returns for most people across the country. It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness comes sooner in the evening.

Since 2007, the change in the time has been four weeks longer than it was originally. Former President George W. Bush signed an extension to the practice as part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

There are several states and U.S. territories that don’t take this time roller coaster every year. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe Daylight Saving Time.

Less than 40 percent of the world still observes Daylight Saving Time and some argue the system is outdated and does not save the country any energy usage.

Regardless where you stand on the issue it’s happening here in Texas, so you may as well also take some of that “saved” time to install fresh batteries in your smoke detectors and radios.

Daylight Saving Time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

