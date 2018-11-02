DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Polling locations across the metroplex were busy Friday morning as people took advantage of the last day of early voting.

“I’m really excited! It’s kind of one of those things where a lot of people are getting burned out on politics. So if you have a lot of voter turn out, to get people to make some change or voice their opinions — it’s a good thing,” said voter Daniel McCrummen.

By 9 a.m. Dallas County Elections reported more than 53,000 voters on this final day of early voting.

Dozens showed up at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on Park Lane in Dallas.

“I’m slightly ashamed but also proud to say it’s my first time voting so I’m excited,” said Dina Jones.

Despite the large turnout, there wasn’t a line at the door and several voters told CBS 11 News it was a pretty quick., painless process. They wanted to beat the crowds expected on Tuesday.

A couple of reminders if you are heading to the polls today.

Bring a photo ID

Early voting locations are not necessarily the same place you would vote on election day.

Check your county’s election department website for all early voting locations and hours.

Polls in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties will remain open through 7 p.m. Anyone in line by that time will be allowed to vote.