HOUSTON (CBSNEWS.COM) – The single Texas mother of five children whose law school graduation photos with her kids went viral is a big step closer to achieving her lifelong dream of becoming a lawyer. Ieshia Champs, 33, announced she passed the Bar exam in a Facebook post Monday.

After graduating from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University earlier this year, Champs took the exam in July and revealed the results she’s been waiting to hear this week. In a photo, she shows a letter addressed to her from the Texas Board of Law Examiners congratulating her for passing the Bar.

According to the post, Champs still needs to complete the licensing process to officially become a practicing attorney in Texas.

“Whoever counted me out miscalculated, cause God counted me in!” she wrote in a different Facebook post that day.

