Filed Under: Bus Crash, bus driver, Caught On Tape, caught on video, China, Chongqing, deadly bus crash, plunge off bridge, smash through guardrail, Yangtze River

BEIJING (CBSNEWS.COM) – Police say a brawl between a passenger and a bus driver led to the bus plunging off a bridge in southwestern China Sunday, killing 13 people on board and leaving two missing. The local government in Chongqing released a brief video Friday showing it all unfold.

The first half is surveillance footage from the bus. A passenger is seen hitting the driver, who hits back, then loses control of the bus, which begins shaking violently, apparently upon impact with something. The second half is dashcam video from a car on the span. It shows the bus veering into the oncoming lanes, colliding with a car, then smashing through a guardrail and plunging into the Yangtze River below.

