FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were sent to the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning due to carbon monoxide poisoning at Texas Motor Speedway.

MedStar confirmed the two men were taken to hospitals in critical condition. One was taken to Texas Health Alliance in Fort Worth and the other was flown to Plano for hyperbaric treatment.

The men’s identities have not been released as the investigation continues.

The MENCS AAA Texas 500 race is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at TMS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.