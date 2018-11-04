GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Granbury High School choir director was killed in a car accident Saturday evening, the school district announced on Sunday.

Jeremy Bowen joined the high school’s choir program in June after coming from Granbury Middle School.

GISD is very sad to announce that GHS choir director Jeremy Bowen was killed in a car accident on Saturday. Mr. Bowen previously worked at GMS. Counselors available now Sun 11/4 until 7pm in GHS auditorium to provide assistance. Counselors also available throughout the week. — Granbury ISD (@granburyisd) November 4, 2018

According to an announcement when Bowen was hired, he was a graduate from Tarleton State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music. He previously taught at Denton Guyer High School and was a co-music director at First Christian Church.

Counselors and pastors were made available for counseling at the Granbury High School auditorium on Sunday.