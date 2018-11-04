Filed Under:Car Accident, choir, Granbury High School, Granbury ISD, Jeremy Bowen
Jeremy Bowen (Granbury ISD)

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Granbury High School choir director was killed in a car accident Saturday evening, the school district announced on Sunday.

Jeremy Bowen joined the high school’s choir program in June after coming from Granbury Middle School.

According to an announcement when Bowen was hired, he was a graduate from Tarleton State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music. He previously taught at Denton Guyer High School and was a co-music director at First Christian Church.

Counselors and pastors were made available for counseling at the Granbury High School auditorium on Sunday.

