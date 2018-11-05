DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the key political races in North Texas in Tuesday’s midterm election is for Dallas County District Attorney.

The incumbent, Republican Faith Johnson is hoping to be elected nearly two years after Governor Greg Abbott appointed her to replace Susan Hawk who resigned.

In an interview Johnson told CBS 11 “I have proven to the people of Dallas County I can do this job, I’m worthy of this job, and I am a leader.”

She said voters should look no further than her record and at the top of her list: Her office won a murder conviction of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was unarmed. “All over the country, people are rejoicing with us. You have the DA’s offices all over the country that have attempted to prosecute a police officer for shooting an unarmed citizen and they’ve not gotten that verdict.”

Johnson faces another major case: The shooting death of Botham Jean by a Dallas Police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own.

While the DA has met with Jean’s family, she said she has not discussed specifics of the case.

Johnson said her office is conducting its own investigation besides the Texas Rangers.

Aside from prosecuting, Johnson said she knows when to give second chances.

As DA, she said her office has expanded the number of diversion courts that allow people to have their records cleared if they pass the program.

In addition, she began a program that allows all Dallas County residents to avoid being arrested if they’re facing a class A or class B misdemeanor for possessing marijuana. “It doesn’t matter what you look like. It doesn’t matter how old you are, you’ll be able to get that pr bond, meaning being released on your own recognizance, not having to pay a dime if you’re arrested for those offenses.”

She also said she is pleased her office has held expos to help residents clear their criminal records and opened satellite offices to make it easier for domestic violence victims to reach out for help.

Johnson said under leadership, morale in the office has improved.

She believes her campaign theme – establishing equal justice for everyone is attracting Democrats. “They were saying I voted for you, and I said, ok, you knew how to vote? Yeah, I knew you were Republican. I voted straight Democrat, and I switched over and I voted for you. So yes, a Republican will win, not can, will win.”

Democrat John Creuzot Hopes To Unseat Republican Faith Johnson As Dallas County DA