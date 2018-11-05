SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Changes are coming to Carroll ISD after several students did a racist chant on video.

A framework was set in place in which the school board says it hopes this is the first step of many so a video like the one that surfaced recently is never made again.

Some Carroll ISD students used the n-word repeatedly in the video made off campus.

The video went viral and was eventually removed when school leaders learned of it.

Monday night during a school board meeting, elected leaders announced changes it plans in the aftermath of outrage over this video.

It plans to hold face to face meetings with students.

There will be additional diversity training for staff.

Carroll ISD plans to integrate cultural competence into curriculum and form a council to nurture a increasingly diverse student population.

The board wouldn’t elaborate, but did meet behind closed doors about this for more than an hour.

The students in this video have been disciplined but according to the school policies and state law, their punishment can’t be discussed.