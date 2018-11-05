FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco ISD leaders say an incident involving a missing student led to a proposal they are asking voters to approve on Tuesday.

Part of a $691 million bond package would automate a system to make sure students who ride the bus don’t get lost.

Frisco school officials say a perfect storm of circumstances led to a frantic search for a missing boy from Borchardt Elementary School.

That event set in motion plans to make major improvements to the district’s bus transportation system.

Pratheeba Saldanha’s 5-year-old son Kiran got on the wrong bus outside Borchardt Elementary last year.

He was found nearly two hours later in the wrong neighborhood.

The family’s ordeal got the attention of the school district which this year implemented new color-coded backpack tags so bus drivers can make sure they know who’s boarding.

Now Frisco ISD wants to take the tags a step further and will ask voters on Tuesday to spend $2 million on an automated system that allows parents to also track the buses their kids are on and receive alerts when they arrive home.

The parent who started it all supports it.

“I’m a true believer in trying to make a bad situation or negative situation and turn that into an opportunity for positive change,” said Saldanha.

If voters approve the bond package that includes this proposal as well as building four new schools it would be implemented at all 42 elementary schools.