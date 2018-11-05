Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans tries to stop Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys from scoring a first quarter touchdown in a football game at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a Monday Night Football battle between a pair of 3-4 teams fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

The Cowboys came up empty on an eight-play drive to open the game ending in a missed 38-yard field goal by Brett Maher. He had made his last eight in a row from inside 40 yards.

Following a Titans fumble caused by DeMarcus Lawrence, newly-acquired Amari Cooper got his first touchdown as a Cowboy on a short pass from Dak Prescott. The Cowboys led 7-0.

That did not take long. That’s what a top notch receiver does and a little DB tries to jam him @CBSDFW @CBS11Sports @dallascowboys — keith russell (@krussellcbs11) November 6, 2018

The Titans tied it up in the second quarter after a nearly nine-minute drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry to make it 7-7.

The Titans struck again with Marcus Mariota threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dion Lewis to give the Titans a 14-7 lead.

A game where the @dallascowboys had two takeaways and missed a field goal…. all in the first quarter… they now trail @CBSDFW @CBS11Sports — keith russell (@krussellcbs11) November 6, 2018

But the Cowboys came back with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott To Allen Hurns with 23 seconds to go in the first half to tie the game 14-14.

That was actually a nice route by @dallascowboys receiver #AllenHurns. Maybe #AmariCooper is bringing out the best in these boyz @CBS11Sports @CBSDFW — keith russell (@krussellcbs11) November 6, 2018

After a Dak Prescott fumble, the Titans drove down a short field that ended with Mariota tossing a shovel pass to the tight end Jonnu Smith and the Titans took a 21-14 lead.

Fourteen of Tennessee’s 21 points at that point came after Prescott turnovers.

With about 4 and a half minutes left in the game, Mariota all but iced it by running nine yards for a touchdown to make it 28-14 Titans.

That’s how the game ended.

Prescott finished 21 of 31 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Mariota was 21 of 29 for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.