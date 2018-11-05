  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Ken Molestina
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After a successful pilot program, Fort Worth libraries are expanding an effort that would help those without WIFI access get it for free.

Library administrators say in addition to the 80 mobile WIFI hotspot devices they previously had for their trial run, they’ve now added 200 more of the same devices.

The WiFi hotspots are about the size of a small wallet, and allow up to 10 devices to connect to them at a time.

They are now available to be checked out for up to three weeks by those with a valid library card in Fort Worth.

“We still have a large percentage of people especially those living in poverty who do not have access to the internet at their homes,” said Library Director Manya Shorr. “We offer the internet as a service inside our building why can’t we take that service outside and into people’s homes just like we do with say a book?”

The program is being made possible by donations from Atmos Energy and Fort Worth’s IT Department.

The service for each mobile WiFI hotspot costs about $30 per month.

The program is funded through the end of 2019, and the Fort Worth Library is looking for sponsors who could help extend the program well beyond that.

Click here to see the eight libraries offering the service.

 

