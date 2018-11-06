ELECTION 2018County Voter Information | Latest Political News | Live Results After 7PM
Filed Under:elbow, houston astros, Lance McCullers Jr., Pitcher, Tommy John Surgery, ulnar collateral ligament

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will miss all of next season following Tommy John surgery.

Houston announced McCullers had the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow repaired Tuesday.

Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game One of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 starts and three relief appearances this year, striking out 142 in 128 1/3 innings.

He was 10-4 before the All-Star break, then went on the disabled list from Aug. 5 to Sept. 24 because of elbow discomfort.

McCullers returned for the final week of the regular season and had three scoreless relief appearances, then had a 1.80 ERA in five relief outings during the playoffs.

He is 29-22 with a 3.67 ERA in 80 starts and three relief appearances over four seasons and was an AL All-Star in 2017.

 Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros celebrates after retiring the side in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game One of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 13, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The Astros won a club record 103 games in 2018 and lost to Boston in the American League Championship Series.

