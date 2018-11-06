ELECTION 2018County Voter Information | Latest Political News | Live Results After 7PM
(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBSDFW/COM/AP) — Those who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving will be able to get the meal in a can this year — sort of.

Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The limited-edition chips are not available in stores. The three-pack stackable mini cans go on sale Tuesday at 10:59 p.m. CST online at the kellogsstore.com. They cost $14.99.

The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, creamed corn and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.

In a statement, senior vice president of marketing Yuvraj Arora says it was “so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions” when it launched the Thanksgiving dinner last year.

The company is stressing that supplies are limited and the the Thanksgiving chips will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

