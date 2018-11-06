HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Harris County deputy has cited a poll worker for misdemeanor assault after she allegedly bumped a voter during an argument and made a racist comment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the deputy responded Tuesday morning to a disturbance call at a polling site in Houston.

A deputy investigating a disturbance this morning at the polling location located at 10399 Veterans Memorial issued a Class C misdemeanor citation for assault to a female assistant election judge who allegedly bumped a female voter during an argument. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 6, 2018

The Houston Chronicle reports the dispute began over a discrepancy with the voter’s address.

The confrontation escalated and the worker, who is white, made a racist comment to the voter, who’s a black woman.

Witnesses confirmed to the newspaper that the worker said, “Maybe if I’d worn my blackface makeup today you could comprehend what I’m saying to you.”

The election judge at the site separated the two.

Harris County authorities are investigating the matter.

