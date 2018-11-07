ELECTION 2018Latest Results | Abbott, Allred And Cruz Win | Watch Recap
Filed Under:Agency, Canine Unit, CBP, cocaine, Drugs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, World Trade Bridge

LAREDO (AP) — Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point have seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine wrapped in about 100 packages.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Wednesday announced the drug bust at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.

cocaine 88028430 Agents At Texas Port Of Entry Seize $2M In Packaged Cocaine

(credit: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

An agency statement says the driver of the stake bed truck was arrested when the cocaine was discovered Monday. A drug-sniffing dog helped locate the 240 pounds of cocaine.

A CBP statement did not say where the packages of cocaine were hidden in the rig, which also was confiscated. An agency spokesman didn’t immediately return a message Wednesday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s