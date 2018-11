Amtrak train crash with vehicle in Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department has responded to a crash involving an Amtrak train and a vehicle in the 1300 block of W. Bewick.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted two people are in serious condition.

There is also an extrication going on.

This is a developing story.