FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An outside firm will be hired to do an independent review of the $1.1 billion Trinity River Vision project in Fort Worth.

Board members approved the review Wednesday after public officials questioned the project’s focus and likelihood of securing federal money needed to finish the effort.

The board will now decide on the scope of the review, before moving to hire a firm sometime after the first of the year.

The decision followed a recommendation from the Tarrant Regional Water District, and public comments from elected officials in Fort Worth.

Mayor Betsy Price was the first public official to question the direction of the project in October, after she learned it was not receiving funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2018.

Started more than a decade ago, the project is expected to cut a new channel of the Trinity River north of downtown Fort Worth.

Water officials say the main purpose of the project is flood control, but it would also create an island with waterfront property for development.

The flood control portion of the project is dependent on more than $500 million from the USACE.

Tarrant County Administrator G.K. Maenius said Wednesday the board needed the review and needed to seriously consider and implement any suggestions that come out of it.

“We have got to do this is in an open environment,” he said. “Because even as the different media reports have some conflicting issues in them, we need to make sure the truth about this project is structured and is provided in a non-biased way.”