EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Rep. Beto O’Rourke didn’t go quietly to defeat, which isn’t surprising for someone many consider the first punk rock political candidate.

Thanking his campaign supporters for their spirited challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz, he said on live television Tuesday night: “All of you, showing the country how you do this. I’m so f—ing proud of you guys.”

EL PASO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) concedes the race while addressing a ‘thank you’ party on Election Day at Southwest University Park. (photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Texas Democrat was known to drop f-bombs in public throughout the fierce campaign. But this time, he was broadcast on MSNBC, prompting anchor Brian Williams to apologize as the network cut away from the speech.

Cruz held off the Democratic rising star to win re-election. O’Rourke attracted a national following, shattered fundraising records and picked up several celebrity endorsements, including Beyonce posting pictures of herself Tuesday on Instagram wearing a Beto baseball cap.

 

