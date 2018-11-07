FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting near a polling place that started as a robbery.

It happened at Pate Elementary School around 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Students were gone for the day when police said the victim met up with someone, to either buy or sell items when the robbery happened.

Police said several rounds were fired near the playground but no one was hurt.

They said the victim is refusing to file a police report and they have not found the gunman.