DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are hoping an image of a suspected bank robbery will lead to his capture.

Police said on Monday, November 5, shortly before 11:00 a.m. the suspect walked into the BBVA Compass Bank located at 3939 St. Francis Avenue and demanded money from the bank teller.

The teller, in fear for his life, complied and gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

It’s not clear if the suspect was armed.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 30 years old, 6’01” tall, wearing a black hoodie top and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime can contact the Dallas Field Office of the FBI at 972-559-5000 or, the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit Det. Winn 214-797-0296.