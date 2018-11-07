NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump accepted the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions today (More From CBS News).

Reaction now coming in from Texas Senator John Cornyn. “Attorney General Sessions has selflessly dedicated more than 40 years to serving the people of Alabama and the nation,” Cornyn began. “As our country’s top law enforcement official, he has been integral in fighting the opioid epidemic, keeping violent criminals off our streets, and supporting victims. Those who know him understand his commitment to the rule of law, and his deep and abiding concern for our country,” he continued.

At your request, I am submitting my resignation,” Sessions wrote to the president Wednesday according to CBS News.

“I’ve had the honor of working closely with Jeff since I came to the Senate, and I’m proud to call him a friend” Cornyn continued. “I wish Jeff and Mary the best of luck in their next chapter, and I hope everyone will join me in honoring his public service to the country.”

“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well,” tweeted the President. “We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date,” Trump said in a follow up post on Twitter.

