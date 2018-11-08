sMANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – A Cowboys fan from birth, little Rylan Wood was one of many disappointed by Monday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas struggled out to a 3-5 start after an ugly home loss to the Titans, a 28-14 flop in front of the whole country.

The negative reaction from fans was pretty swift, one felt in the Wood household.

And Rylan decided to do something about it. He penned a letter to owner Jerry Jones, hoping his words may make a difference.

Here is what it said:

Dear Mr. Jones,

My name is Rylan Wood. I am a 7-year-old 2nd grade student in Mansfield, Texas. My family has been Dallas Cowboys fans since the team was started. I have a lot of Cowboy gear and I have met ‘Zeke, Taco, Jason Witten and two other players who play on other teams. You have made my mom very mad because WE SUCK! Every game day she is yelling at the TV and turns off the game. We are wanting to believe in the boys but its hard. I hope “Coach Garrett” is clapping if this letter gets to you. See what happens when Dez X is gone?? The cheerleaders are better than the team this year. I do not want to hurt your feelings. Thank you, Rylan

From the mouths of babes.