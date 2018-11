CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re reading the headlines Thursday morning, Dirk Nowitzki was NOT arrested by Carrollton police. It was just a normal goat.

An officer captured a loose goat in the 2600 block of Old Denton Road after a short chase, Carrollton police said on Facebook.

“Are you missing your goat?” the department asked. If you are, be sure to contact Carrollton police.