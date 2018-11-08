#BREAKING:At Least 13 People Killed In California Bar Shooting
Devlin Reportedly Made The Releases After Asking If The Young People Had Plans To Kill Anyone
Filed Under:defeated judge, dfw, Glenn Devlin, Harris County, Judge Glenn Devlin, Natalia Oakes, Republican, Texas, Texas Judge
Texas 313th District Court Glenn Devlin. (credit: glenndevlin.com)

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A day after losing his re-election bid, a Texas judge released nearly all of the juvenile defendants who appeared before him after asking them whether they intended to kill anyone.

Harris County prosecutors expressed concerns after Judge Glenn Devlin made the decision Wednesday in Houston. The juveniles face charges ranging from misdemeanors to violent crimes, including aggravated robbery.

The Houston Chronicle reports the longtime Republican jurist rescheduled the cases for the first week in January, after the Democrat who beat him — Natalia Oakes — in Tuesday’s election takes the bench.

It’s unclear how many juveniles were released, but officials said there were at least seven.

District Attorney Kim Ogg released a statement saying prosecutors opposed “the wholesale release of violent offenders at any age.” Ogg said the move “could endanger the public.”

Devlin declined comment to the newspaper.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s