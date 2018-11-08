DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In a little more than two weeks, there have been four robberies on the Katy Trail.

The latest happened Wednesday night.

Dallas police are still looking for the people responsible. They’ve added extra patrols to the area and are warning the public to be vigilant.

Two weeks ago, Ben Simpson was running with a friend on the Katy Trail towards Knox Henderson around 7:00 p.m. when they were robbed.

“We just got bombarded by two people,” Simpson said. “They pulled out a knife and they were like hey give us your phone, give us your wallet. Took that. We didn’t know what happened at first and we were like wow this is crazy,” Simpson said.

Simpson said after the two men got what they wanted they took off.

“It was sort of surreal in the moment,” he said. “You wouldn’t think would happen at the Katy Trail at all.”

“I’d like to think I run in a safe area,” Joanna Meyer said. “I’m kind of shocked to hear that.”

“I just think it should be more well protected,” Simpson said. “ I just want to make sure everyone is safe and aware of their surroundings”

Simpson wants to see more lighting and emergency phones. Since his phone was stolen, he couldn’t call 911 immediately after he was robbed.

“Even cameras every couple blocks wouldn’t be a bad thing,” Laura Taylor, running the trail Thursday, suggested.

Dallas Police have added extra bike and mounted patrols to the area.

There are locators along the trail that let you know where you’re at if you’re in trouble.