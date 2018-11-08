#BREAKING:At Least 13 People Killed In California Bar Shooting
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a North Texas man charged with molesting children attending parties at a miniature-train complex he built in his yard has died after he was attacked while in custody.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports another inmate at the Tarrant County Jail complex was suspected in Wednesday’s death of 76-year-old Clinton Don Simpson of Keller. Sheriff’s spokesman David McClelland says Texas Rangers would investigate.

clinton don simpson of keller Inmate In Texas Accused Of Molestation Dies After Attack

Clinton Don Simpson of Keller (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

A medical examiner reports Simpson suffered blunt force head injuries and died at a Fort Worth hospital. Manner of death was homicide.

Simpson ran “Mr. Don’s Whistle Stop.” He was arrested in 2007 and faced more than a dozen charges of aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child or sexual abuse.

Records show Simpson was repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial and spent time at state hospitals.

