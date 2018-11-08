FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Timberview Middle School student was charged with unlawful carry after police say he admitted to bringing a gun and ammunition to the school.

According to police, the assistant principal told a school resource officer Wednesday that she had found ammunitions in the school. She said a student was passing out the bullets.

The student was in the office with his grandmother as school staff searched his lockers and personal bags. They didn’t find a sign of a gun.

After the resource officer had contacted the grandmother, the student admitted to bringing a gun to the school and that it was in a different locker. He led the officer to a locker that wasn’t his, where the officer found a black duffle bag and the gun inside of it.

The student was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Keler ISD sent a letter to parents Wednesday after the incident occurred. It read in part: