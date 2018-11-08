FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Timberview Middle School student was charged with unlawful carry after police say he admitted to bringing a gun and ammunition to the school.
According to police, the assistant principal told a school resource officer Wednesday that she had found ammunitions in the school. She said a student was passing out the bullets.
The student was in the office with his grandmother as school staff searched his lockers and personal bags. They didn’t find a sign of a gun.
After the resource officer had contacted the grandmother, the student admitted to bringing a gun to the school and that it was in a different locker. He led the officer to a locker that wasn’t his, where the officer found a black duffle bag and the gun inside of it.
The student was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Keler ISD sent a letter to parents Wednesday after the incident occurred. It read in part:
I commend all students who report to an adult anything related to what could be considered a potential threat to our campus, but want to remind everyone that all information needs to be shared as soon as possible.
Weapons, ammunition or explosives of any kind, or anything even resembling them, are prohibited at school. Bringing any of these items onto school grounds is a violation of the Keller ISD Code of Conduct in addition to state law. I would encourage you to talk about this situation with your student, remind him or her that there is no place for a weapon in the educational environment and the consequences for violating these laws are very serious and could result in criminal charges being filed.