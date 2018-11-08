LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested on charges relating to the death of four young children in a West Texas house fire.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that Wesley Lance Harvey was being held on charges that include abandoning or endangering a child.

Sheriff’s Capt. Joseph Gilliam declined to explain Harvey’s relationship to the four children, any preliminary indication of what caused the fire or provide any other details.

Deputies responded late Wednesday to the fire at a mobile home west of the city of Lubbock.

Deputies and other first responders found the children inside the home and attempted life-saving measures, but none could be revived.

The oldest was 7 years old and the youngest was 1.

