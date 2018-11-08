PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of some elementary school students in Plano aren’t keen on the idea of a proposed indoor gun range near their children’s school.

The planned location for the gun range is the 2900 block of West 15th Street.

The vacant space at the corner of 15th and Independence is where the owner of Mister Guns wants to build an indoor gun range to meet the growing interest in them.

But criticism is coming from some in the surrounding neighborhood who don’t want it there.

The proposed site is a few hundred yards from Weatherford Elementary School.

Some parents have started organizing opposition before a city meeting to decide whether to approve the proposal.

Plano resident Heather Shaw Young is concerned enough to consider extreme action to protect her 4-year-old and 6-year-old children.

“I’ve even thought maybe if this happens about transferring my kids to another elementary school,” said Young. “I know it sounds harsh but I’m their mom and have to keep them as safe as possible.”

Ro Carter owns a gun store across the street and wants to move into the larger space with a practice range.

“What we are building is going to be one of the cleanest, safest, best facilities in North Texas,” said Carter.

Carter said the facility will have armored, bullet proof ceilings and cinder block walls among other protective measures.

“There’s virtually no way that a bullet can escape from there,” said Carter.

Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission will have to grant a special use permit for this proposal to go forward.