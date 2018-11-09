Filed Under:baby in closet, child alone, child crying, child found, Child Welfare, dfw, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police Department, Parking Lot, Red Rock Apartments

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police were sent to an apartment complex before sunrise on Friday after receiving a call about a small child wandering outside alone.

Officers went to the Red Rock Apartments, in the 6300 block of Vega Drive, where they found a 5-year-old girl, who wasn’t wearing a coat, walking around the parking lot. Low temperatures on Friday morning were in the 40s.

Police were able to locate the unit where the little girl lived and while performing a “safety check” inside heard a child crying. After further investigation the officers located no adults, but found a 6-month-old baby inside a closet.

Officers were still at the scene when the mother of the children returned to the apartment, explaining that she was returning from the job she works overnight.

Police said both children were unharmed and the case is being turned over to the Crimes Against Children Unit.

