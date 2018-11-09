FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines will soon allow passengers with nut allergies to board early, so they can clean their seats, the company says.

According to the airline, the new policy will go into effect Dec. 12. Customers with nut allergies will be able to ask to board early at their gate.

American Airlines does not serve peanuts on the flight but says they can’t guarantee passengers won’t be exposed to peanuts or other tree nuts during the flight. The policy allows those who are allergic to have a peace of mind that their seats are clean.

“We do not expect rampant abuse of this policy. We do not think that our customers will fake having a potentially life-threatening allergy in order to simply board the plane a little bit faster,” a spokesperson for the airline says.

Delta Airlines also has a similar policy for passengers with nut allergies.