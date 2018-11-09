A student was arrested after threatening an Arlington school with a BB gun. (Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson/Twitter)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A student at an Arlington charter school was arrested after threatening the school with a BB gun on Snapchat, police say.

According to police, the incident started Thursday evening when a student at Uplift Summit Academy showed a parent a Snapchat post of a threat to the school.

A ninth grader posted a video of a student putting a “gun” into a backpack with a caption that read: “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Police were able to identify the student in the video. After locating the student, police determined the weapon in the video was a BB gun. He was arrested for terroristic threat, a felony charge.