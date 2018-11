NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM) – Dez Bryant suffered an injury during practice Friday afternoon according to NFL Network and NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero tweeted, “Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now.”

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

This is a developing story.