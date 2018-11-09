LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Apparently life goes on… here’s a little ditty about John and Meg.

Singer John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are getting married. The 56-year-old announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician on Instagram.

“ENGAGED!,” is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He’s also holding a guitar.

They’ve been dating on and off since 2010.

Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, while Mellencamp has been married three times.

The couple has yet to announce their wedding date.

