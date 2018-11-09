FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Jail inmate is charged with murder following the beating death of a fellow inmate.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said David Flores attacked Clinton Simpson in their jail cell, punching him, kicking him in the head and slamming his head onto the concrete floor.

Guards reported they stopped the attack one minute later.

Simpson was the Keller man accused of sexually abusing children in his backyard miniature train park more than ten years ago.

Simpson died Wednesday morning after the attack at the Lon Evans Correctional Center in downtown Fort Worth.

Simpson was charged with child molestation in 2007, but was found incompetent to stand trial and had remained in custody since then.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has turned over its investigation into the beating death to the Texas Rangers.