Elvis Presley is probably one of a handful of deceased rock and roll artists still making money for their estate and, in his case, he’s been doing it since August 1977 — some 41 years ago — and better than most!

In 1956, Elvis recorded and released the song “Blue Suede Shoes”, written and first recorded by Carl Perkins. Presley performed the song three different times on network television, including The Milton Berle Show and The Steve Allen Show. In the most recent version of the Billboard Book Of Top 40 Hits, the song charted three times in the top 40: Perkins and Presley in 1956 and Johnny Rivers in 1973. The Presley version hit #20 on Billboard and had five weeks on the chart, but a top 20 best seller. He also re-recorded the song for the soundtrack of the movie G.I. Blues in which he starred. After his death, RCA Records released a music video of his original version, shown in a contemporary style but with him in archival footage and Carl Perkins in a cameo appearance (Perkins died in 1998). In 1999, the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) certified the Presley version of the song as a gold record. Nearly 30 other artists have performed the song, including Buddy Holly, Dave Clark Five, The Beatles, Ten Years After, and many more.

On Sirius XM Channel 19 (All Elvis Presley), I have been hearing a “remix” version of Blue Suede Shoes. As best as I can determine, this track is part of a remix album of the Cirque du Soleil show “Viva Elvis”. Released in November 2010 by SONY Music and running a little over 3 minutes, the lyrics go like this:

Well, it’s one for the money

Two for the show

Three to get ready

Now go, cat, go But don’t you

Step on my blue suede shoes

Well you can do anything

But stay off of my blue suede shoes Well, you can knock me down

Step in my face

Slander my name all over the place

Well do anything that you want to do But uh-uh, honey lay off of them shoes

And don’t you step on my blue suede shoes

Well, you can do anything

But stay off of my blue suede shoes

Long live the King!