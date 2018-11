ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A project that was supposed to keep a significant portion of I-30 through Arlington closed until 5:00 a.m. Monday, reopened Saturday evening.

I-30 reopened between FM 157/Collins St and SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike.

The contractor completed their work removing the SH 360 southbound frontage road bridge over I-30 ahead of schedule.

All eastbound and westbound I-30 main lanes are open.