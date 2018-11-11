DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Veterans Day parade in Dallas that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to safety concerns related to weather.

Rain is expected in Dallas throughout the morning along with cold temperatures to make for a wintry day in North Texas.

The parade hosted by the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation was going to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I. Retired Air Force Col. Ken Cordier was the grand marshal of the parade.

“We would like to thank all the participants who were scheduled to participate in the parade. We are especially thankful for the volunteers who each year donate their time and money to make the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade an event that solemnly honors our nation’s veterans and service members,” a spokesperson for the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation said.

An abbreviated ceremony will be held on Monday at Dallas City Hall at 11 a.m.