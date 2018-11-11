GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot by Grand Prairie officers after leading them on a chase Sunday morning and then pointing a gun — that turned out to be a replica — at them, police say.

According to police, an officer saw suspicious behavior in a parking lot at South Great Southwest Parkway and West Marshall Drive at around 1:40 a.m. As the officer tried to detain Christopher McGrew, the 39-year-old fled in his vehicle and a chase ensued.

Police say, during the chase, McGrew waved what appeared to be a firearm out of his window multiple times. He then abandoned his vehicle in the 2100 block of Bardin Road and tried to flee officers on foot.

McGrew then pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at the pursuing officers. The officers feared for their lives and shot the 39-year-old.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wounds.

Police say it was determined that the gun pointed at the officers was a replica.

McGrew will be charged with evading arrest and for an unrelated warrant for marijuana possession in Rockwall County. Additional charges in Grand Prairie are pending, as well.