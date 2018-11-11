PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM) – If you feed him, points will come. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott took over Sunday night in a win against the rival Philadelphia Eagles 27-20.

Elliott rushed for 151 yards on 19 carries and had a rushing touchdown. He also caught a touchdown from Dak Prescott as the offense seemed to be in sync against its NFC East rival.

Elliott also what many would call the play of the game as he leapt over an Eagles defender to bring the ball to the red zone.

While not always the prettiest, Prescott protected the ball on his 270 yards passing and even a rushing touchdown. Although he took four sacks from the stingy defense, he didn’t turn the ball over.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper also seemed to be finding his place with the Dallas offense, and it showed with his six catches for 75 yards. Eight different receivers caught the ball from Prescott.

On the defensive side, Cowboys’ rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who was starting in place of the injured Sean Lee, was all over the field and led the team with 13 tackles. He also got his first interception of his NFL career.

The game started off on a slow note with both offenses trying to find their groove throughout the game. Dallas led at the half 13-3, but then the Eagles offense began scoring to tie the game in the third quarter.

The Cowboys took the lead in the fourth quarter by scoring two touchdowns compared to the Eagles’ one.

Dallas is now 4-5 on the season. The Cowboys will look forward to the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday for a noon kickoff.