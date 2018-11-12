WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
OMAHA, Neb. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A nine-year-old Texas girl will have the chance to pitch her toy idea at the next American International Toy Fair after winning a contest.

Fat Brain Toys says that Emma Turner of Marble Falls, Texas, won its annual toy invention contest with her idea for a lighted box that attracts bugs. Emma’s “Buggy Light” uses LED lights to attract bugs and remote control lights to project the bugs’ movement onto a wall or ceiling.

toy inventor emma 9 Year Old Texas Girl Wins Toy Invention Contest

(credit: fatbraintoys.com)

Emma will also receive a $2,500 scholarship and a collection of prizes worth $500 from the Omaha-based toy retailer.

The winner was chosen by a panel of toy industry veterans after an online vote helped pick the finalists.

